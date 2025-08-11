

Update Announcement – Tabbellarius

As mentioned at the start of the game’s development, multiplayer was always planned to be removed at some point. I had hoped there would be more enthusiasm for the multiplayer features, but unfortunately, the need for login credentials turned many players away.

With this update, all multiplayer elements have been removed, and you no longer need to log in to play. The game now launches seamlessly: when you start Tabbellarius, the engine will automatically check for a save file and load it so you can jump straight back into the story.

The main storyline will no longer receive direct content updates, but new adventures will arrive through DLC packs, which mainly feature extra side quests. This approach allows me to release new content more quickly and efficiently.

I hope this change encourages more players to give Tabbellarius another chance.

Good luck on your adventures in Niiburia!