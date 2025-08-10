-Life Talents are now only equippable on the daughter. The talent related events only work when the item is on the daughter and were never meant to be equippable on the companions. Nothing is lost with this change since none of the life talent game mechanics check for equipment on companions to begin with.-Adjusted battle start music delay-Battles: Corrected designation of neutral enemies in Somber Road-Fixed Event: Week 42 Year 788, corrected the daughter's position.-Corrected various dialogue issues.