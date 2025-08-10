Update 1.25
-Added support for a Budget and Equipment preview window while shopping. This should make it easier to keep track of what you have equipped and how much shelf life you have left without having to leave the shop.
-Life Talents are now only equippable on the daughter. The talent related events only work when the item is on the daughter and were never meant to be equippable on the companions. Nothing is lost with this change since none of the life talent game mechanics check for equipment on companions to begin with.
-Adjusted battle start music delay
-Battles: Corrected designation of neutral enemies in Somber Road
-Fixed Event: Week 42 Year 788, corrected the daughter's position.
-Corrected various dialogue issues.
