11 August 2025 Build 19547723 Edited 11 August 2025 – 05:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed Steam Achievement for GP Pro
  • Added collisions to buildings
  • Updated several time trials
  • Fixed time trial UI
  • Added "Style" info to character comic page
  • Added a delay for boost jumping to some character

