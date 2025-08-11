- fixed: letters bought from trading posts had potential bugginess
- fixed: departure/arrival city accuracy
- fixed: prevent word submission while letters are moving
- feature: under deck view > 'words played', display counts for each word length
- words added: punked, vibey, vibier, vibiest
