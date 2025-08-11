 Skip to content
11 August 2025 Build 19547655 Edited 11 August 2025 – 03:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • fixed: letters bought from trading posts had potential bugginess
  • fixed: departure/arrival city accuracy
  • fixed: prevent word submission while letters are moving
  • feature: under deck view > 'words played', display counts for each word length
  • words added: punked, vibey, vibier, vibiest

