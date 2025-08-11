-You can now ramp jump even if the camera is facing backwards.

-Improved the airaccel indicator to be more dynamic and accurate.

-Crits now give 15HP

-Finally fixed some ramps having a 5% chance of not launching the player

-Added new combat tips and hints

-Uppercut charge time reduced

-Uppercut now requires full charge

-Made low res mode more low res

-Fall triggers now always make you face towards the goal direction

-Added a single boost pad in chapter 2

-Removed some platforms from chapter 3 bhop section

-Made MESSIAH accelerate much faster

-MESSIAH is now immune to nades