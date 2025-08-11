-You can now ramp jump even if the camera is facing backwards.
-Improved the airaccel indicator to be more dynamic and accurate.
-Crits now give 15HP
-Finally fixed some ramps having a 5% chance of not launching the player
-Added new combat tips and hints
-Uppercut charge time reduced
-Uppercut now requires full charge
-Made low res mode more low res
-Fall triggers now always make you face towards the goal direction
-Added a single boost pad in chapter 2
-Removed some platforms from chapter 3 bhop section
-Made MESSIAH accelerate much faster
-MESSIAH is now immune to nades
Update 0.3.643
Update notes via Steam Community
