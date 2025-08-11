 Skip to content
11 August 2025 Build 19547531
Update notes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes

  1. Fixed an issue where, after selecting a language but not entering the game, returning to the main menu would require selecting the language again.

  2. Fixed an issue where the selected map was not highlighted when entering it from the map selection screen.

Optimizations & Adjustments

  1. Improved crosshair visibility by enhancing contrast.

  2. Added hit animations for the crosshair and death sound effects for monsters.

  3. Added an explosion airdrop range indicator.

  4. Added a setting to disable controller vibration.

  5. Added a key prompt for card selection.

  6. Enhanced UI animation strength for mission guidance to improve clarity for missions and mining instructions.

  7. Optimized VRAM and memory usage for better stability.

  8. Added an operation guide list in the bottom-left corner: sprint command is now always displayed, and guide size has been increased.

  9. Adjusted minimap size and marker colors to improve recognition.

We appreciate all feedback and suggestions from our survivors. We will continue to fix and optimize known issues in future updates.

