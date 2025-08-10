Hello everyone,

This update focuses on delivering more detailed results and ensuring that everything is saved seamlessly.

Here’s what’s new:

Saves are now using Steam Cloud ! For across devices comparison.

New polished result page

With new information: Resolution Percentage rendered Antialiasing method Highest framerate 10 percentile low 1 percentile low GPU and CPU spec Driver version

With a chart showing the framerate history, with average, 10% and 1% lines.

Ability to copy to clipboard , only the score, or all information.

All this information is saved and displayed on the main menu.

Mute / Unmute button , the benchmark now starts muted.

GPU % utilization on a real time chart.

The ultimate goal is to have the best and most useful benchmark out there (and also most beautiful), with the most amount of information.



Bringing so much more data in the saves, save system has to start over, sorry :(

I am open to suggestions for more future improvements!



Enjoy guys, and thank you for using this benchmark. If you like it, please leave a review!





