Major 10 August 2025 Build 19547517 Edited 10 August 2025 – 21:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,

This update focuses on delivering more detailed results and ensuring that everything is saved seamlessly.

Here’s what’s new:

  • Saves are now using Steam Cloud! For across devices comparison.

  • New polished result page

  • With new information:

    • Resolution

    • Percentage rendered

    • Antialiasing method

    • Highest framerate

    • 10 percentile low

    • 1 percentile low

    • GPU and CPU spec

    • Driver version

  • With a chart showing the framerate history, with average, 10% and 1% lines.

  • Ability to copy to clipboard, only the score, or all information.

  • All this information is saved and displayed on the main menu.

  • Mute / Unmute button, the benchmark now starts muted.

  • GPU % utilization on a real time chart.

The ultimate goal is to have the best and most useful benchmark out there (and also most beautiful), with the most amount of information.


Bringing so much more data in the saves, save system has to start over, sorry :(

I am open to suggestions for more future improvements!


Enjoy guys, and thank you for using this benchmark. If you like it, please leave a review!


