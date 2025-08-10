We've updated Fourmiworld to Version 1.0.2 Cricket.
This is a small patch, mainly with a fix to the sound vault code. It should now properly work for everyone as intended.
Read a more detailed list below, but beware of potential spoilers for things you may not have found.
The Sound Vault Player will now always play the correct code.
Fullscreen hotkeys (F11 and F) now work on the title screen/while the game is paused.
Small other tweaks.
The game now has an option at launch to choose to play with either Vulkan renderer or OpenGL3. Vulkan is recommended, but if your PC has issues displaying the game, then OpenGL3 should fix it.
