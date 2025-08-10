Hello dear players,

I’m proud to announce that Neartdubs has given life to Fabián with a full professional voice performance. All of his dialogue is now fully voiced!

I’m also happy to share that the first-person mode is now fully functional for the entire game. I personally completed a full playthrough in this mode without any issues.



That said, if you happen to encounter any bugs or glitches, please feel free to report them and I’ll fix them as soon as possible.

Additionally, to complement the new first-person mode, we’ve made some adjustments to the game controls:

To perform a quick 180° turn, you now need to stand still first, then press the run key and the back direction at the same time.

Pressing only the back direction will make the character walk backwards and exit stealth mode.

Please keep this in mind, as it’s crucial for solving the first puzzle in the game.



