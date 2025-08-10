 Skip to content
10 August 2025 Build 19547167 Edited 10 August 2025 – 20:39:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The game has been patched to balance a few upgrades.

Changes

  • Banana's area increment is now 10% (instead of 5%)

  • Bomb's fuse decrement is now 0.025 seconds (instead of 0.1 seconds)

  • Bomb's cooldown decrement is now 1 second (instead of 0.8 seconds)

  • Rubber Band's base damage is now 300 (instead of 250)

  • Rubber Band's damage increment is now 150 (instead of 125)

  • Wheel's cooldown is now 10 seconds (instead of 5 seconds)

  • Wheel's cooldown decrement is now 1 second (instead of 0.5 seconds)

  • XP dots outside the bounds of the maze are now auto-collected

Balance Reasoning

Banana, while powerful at high levels, felt lacking at low levels. Doubling the area increment will make more than a single level in Banana more appeeling appealing.

Not being able to reduce Bomb's cooldown below 2.4 seconds was a calculation oversight on my part. Some players also correctly pointed out that reducing the fuse timer to 0.1 seconds made the upgrade less powerful, since it hit fewer enemies on average. These changes will help make Bomb more powerful when putting several levels in it.

Rubber Band was not very powerful even when slowing down to try and get maximum value out of it. These damage increases will reward players for using Rubber Band efficiently.

Wheel, when used effectively, was simply too powerful. I still want the playstyle to be possible, but players shouldn't be able to select Speedy and run a single direction all game. Doubling the cooldown at level 1 will make Wheel runs less trivial.

Please let me know your thoughts either in the comments or in the official discord!

-Dan

P.S. Eagle-eyed players may notice we skipped a version number. In actuality, v1.0.10 was only seen by internal testers and just had changes for the upcoming mobile version. If it appears that a version number was skipped, it's going to be for a reason like that going forward.

