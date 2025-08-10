 Skip to content
10 August 2025 Build 19547166
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello students,

This latest update includes the following based on feedback received after the first few weeks of us going live:
- We've mastered the soundtrack thanks to my friends at The Cave in Ottowa, Canada. This should help players who feel some tracks were way louder than the other
- You can now play the entire game with the mouse! Check out the options menu for the control scheme. We've done as much testing as possible but this may not be perfect. If you have feedback let us know and we can work on it.
- Continued improving Chinese localizations
- Added error log saving, if you see a bug, the last three session logs will be saved in your computer. You can then share these with the developer in order to help squash all the bugs.

Thanks for playing <3

