Hello students,
This latest update includes the following based on feedback received after the first few weeks of us going live:
- We've mastered the soundtrack thanks to my friends at The Cave in Ottowa, Canada. This should help players who feel some tracks were way louder than the other
- You can now play the entire game with the mouse! Check out the options menu for the control scheme. We've done as much testing as possible but this may not be perfect. If you have feedback let us know and we can work on it.
- Continued improving Chinese localizations
- Added error log saving, if you see a bug, the last three session logs will be saved in your computer. You can then share these with the developer in order to help squash all the bugs.
Thanks for playing <3
1.2.0 Sunset High - Mastered Soundtrack, Mouse controls & More!
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2997881
- Loading history…
Linux Depot 2997882
- Loading history…
macOS Depot 2997883
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update