New mechanic: ‘Damage type’ damage calculations.

Confusing I know, this just means that I can now add things into the game that increase/decrease damage based on which damage type is being dealt (Rending/Concussive/Voltaic/Molten). Since attacks can have multiple damage types, I’ve decided to try making damage effects divided by the amount of damage types an attack can do. This means there is a trade off between having as many damage types in your attacks (to trigger as many effects as possible), vs focussing on a specific damage type (to maximize your direct damage output). I will try and describe this better somehow lol. This is one of many things in work for improving/adding to the synergy elements of creating a build