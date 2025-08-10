This update is mostly code base changes preparing for more perks coming in the future
New
New mechanic: ‘Damage type’ damage calculations.
Confusing I know, this just means that I can now add things into the game that increase/decrease damage based on which damage type is being dealt (Rending/Concussive/Voltaic/Molten). Since attacks can have multiple damage types, I’ve decided to try making damage effects divided by the amount of damage types an attack can do. This means there is a trade off between having as many damage types in your attacks (to trigger as many effects as possible), vs focussing on a specific damage type (to maximize your direct damage output). I will try and describe this better somehow lol. This is one of many things in work for improving/adding to the synergy elements of creating a build
New mechanic: Beacon roll requirements.
I’ve finally completed the code to enable implementing more synergistic and crazy beacons into the game without diluting the pool too much. I’ve settled on a ‘smart’ beacon roll system that (should) only roll beacons that you are capable of utilizing. This also enables more skill and control in your beacon selection, which I think is a great part of any good roguelite experience. Expect many more complex beacons to come :)
Updates
Gadget damage now scales with perk damage
(Path of the Defender) Perk 3 now improves health regen rate and delay by 20% (was heal 1 on trigger)
(Path of the Defender) Perks 3 and 5 swapped order
(Path of the Impulsive) Perk 2 now increases all Voltaic damage by 10% (was weapon damage by 7.5%)
(Path of the Skirmisher) Perk 2 now increases all Molten damage by 10% (was weapon damage by 7.5%)
(Path of the Bastion) Perk 2 now increases all Concussive damage by 10% (was weapon damage by 7.5%)
(Path of the Aggressor) Perk 3 no longer reduces weapon damage
Fixes
The AOE portion of explosive firearm rounds now correctly scales with damage stat (was always using default stat value idk why)
Perks that trigger on Overcharge now correctly trigger at the start of the overcharge for those that have a duration (was triggering when they finished)
Changed files in this update