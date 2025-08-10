 Skip to content
10 August 2025 Build 19547158 Edited 10 August 2025 – 21:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This update is mostly code base changes preparing for more perks coming in the future

New

  • New mechanic: ‘Damage type’ damage calculations.

    Confusing I know, this just means that I can now add things into the game that increase/decrease damage based on which damage type is being dealt (Rending/Concussive/Voltaic/Molten). Since attacks can have multiple damage types, I’ve decided to try making damage effects divided by the amount of damage types an attack can do. This means there is a trade off between having as many damage types in your attacks (to trigger as many effects as possible), vs focussing on a specific damage type (to maximize your direct damage output). I will try and describe this better somehow lol. This is one of many things in work for improving/adding to the synergy elements of creating a build

  • New mechanic: Beacon roll requirements.

    I’ve finally completed the code to enable implementing more synergistic and crazy beacons into the game without diluting the pool too much. I’ve settled on a ‘smart’ beacon roll system that (should) only roll beacons that you are capable of utilizing. This also enables more skill and control in your beacon selection, which I think is a great part of any good roguelite experience. Expect many more complex beacons to come :)

Updates

  • Gadget damage now scales with perk damage

  • (Path of the Defender) Perk 3 now improves health regen rate and delay by 20% (was heal 1 on trigger)

  • (Path of the Defender) Perks 3 and 5 swapped order

  • (Path of the Impulsive) Perk 2 now increases all Voltaic damage by 10% (was weapon damage by 7.5%)

  • (Path of the Skirmisher) Perk 2 now increases all Molten damage by 10% (was weapon damage by 7.5%)

  • (Path of the Bastion) Perk 2 now increases all Concussive damage by 10% (was weapon damage by 7.5%)

  • (Path of the Aggressor) Perk 3 no longer reduces weapon damage

Fixes

  • The AOE portion of explosive firearm rounds now correctly scales with damage stat (was always using default stat value idk why)

  • Perks that trigger on Overcharge now correctly trigger at the start of the overcharge for those that have a duration (was triggering when they finished)

