 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 THE FINALS Call of Duty® Marvel Rivals Bendy: Secrets of the Machine
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
10 August 2025 Build 19547133 Edited 10 August 2025 – 20:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- added more attack animations for armor, helicopters, and mechanized
- fixed some graphics bugs in game board tiles
- anti-air units now require deployment before being effective

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3836371
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3836375
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 3836376
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link