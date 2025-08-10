- added more attack animations for armor, helicopters, and mechanized
- fixed some graphics bugs in game board tiles
- anti-air units now require deployment before being effective
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 3836371
- Loading history…
macOS Depot 3836375
- Loading history…
Linux Depot 3836376
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update