Major 10 August 2025 Build 19547132 Edited 11 August 2025 – 00:33:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Added modular Buildings

Added new types of transport

Added hostile NPCs (bandits)

Added hostile NPCs (bandit bosses)

Added new locations

  • Added new weapon sounds

  • Added new vehicle sounds

  • Reworked weapon recoil and damage

  • Added new types of weapons

  • Added new items for crafting

  • Added new types of zombies

  • Added new steam achievements

  • Added the ability to disassemble port containers into modules for construction

  • Added new quests

  • Added more zombies in locations

  • Added more items to locations

  • Changed map size

  • Fixed vehicle collisions

  • Fixed missing modules after weapon repair

  • Fixed issues with missing collisions in some locations

  • Fixed vehicle headlights

  • Fixed weapon collisions because of which the cars were sent flying)

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2788041
