Added modular Buildings
Added new types of transport
Added hostile NPCs (bandits)
Added hostile NPCs (bandit bosses)
Added new locations
Added new weapon sounds
Added new vehicle sounds
Reworked weapon recoil and damage
Added new types of weapons
Added new items for crafting
Added new types of zombies
Added new steam achievements
Added the ability to disassemble port containers into modules for construction
Added new quests
Added more zombies in locations
Added more items to locations
Changed map size
Fixed vehicle collisions
Fixed missing modules after weapon repair
Fixed issues with missing collisions in some locations
Fixed vehicle headlights
Fixed weapon collisions because of which the cars were sent flying)
