Hello everyone!

After an Early Access full of twists and turns, we've finally arrived at the big day - The Rogue Prince of Persia has reached 1.0!

We'd like to think we've shown how effective Early Access can be with the frankly insane evolution of the game from May 2024 to now - all of which wouldn't have been possible without your input and support, so thank you 🙏

Little reminder of what the game looked like before and now...

If you're new here, or coming back after playing the Early Access at the beginning, check out this video to see what exactly makes this game different from the rest:

So, what have we added for 1.0? Let's take a look...

Two new biomes

Port of Ctesiphon

Beware the corrupted waters of the port, as many dangers lurk within... From tentacles to exploding blobs, everything is out to get you here!

Make sure to explore every pier, or you will never find the way to save Persia.

Besieged Palace

Once a magnificent building from where the royal family benevolently ruled their people, the Palace has been completely ravaged by the Hun's initial attacks and the malevolent corruption that now emanates from the Throne Room.

Reclaim your home by rooting out the Huns and finding the man who defeated you before and the cause of this whole ordeal, King Nogai.

Final Boss - King Nogai

It's time for the final showdown!

You can finally confront King Nogai in the throne room at the heart of the Palace and stop the invasion once and for all! Or can you...

Final Story Act

Find the true ending by exploring the new areas (and some old ones) to figure out how to save Persia and restore your lost honour.

Don't forget to use the Mind Map and talk to your allies in the Oasis!

What's next?

The Rogue Prince of Persia is now considered complete, we will be releasing some patches to cover bugs and what not, but this is the full game. Of course, if the game gets popular we'll never say never to adding more...

In any case, we have other projects cooking away in the background here at Evil Empire, so please do keep an eye on our social media as we'll be announcing things in the not-so-far future!

Ok, wrap it up...

We'd like to say a massive thanks again to everyone who's helped us through Early Access, you know who you are :)

On top of that, a big thank you to those who helped set up our wiki (opelit, that's mainly on you), which you can find here - https://rogueprinceofpersia.wiki.gg/

Finally, we took some time to make a short behind-the-scenes of our journey making the studio's first full game. There's clips from pre-production, cartoons made by our Art Director, little anecdotes & more, so check it out!



Cheers,

Matt, EE and all of the Rogue Prince of Persia team



