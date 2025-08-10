Fixed game crash issues caused by some divine abilities.
The cooldown time of continuous divine abilities shall not be less than their duration.
Fixed the issue where the ghosts summoned by the Wanhun Banner disappear along with the banner itself.
Reduced the damage bonus of the Yaochi Bond.
Update Notes
