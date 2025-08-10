 Skip to content
10 August 2025 Build 19547095 Edited 10 August 2025 – 20:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  1. Fixed game crash issues caused by some divine abilities.

  2. The cooldown time of continuous divine abilities shall not be less than their duration.

  3. Fixed the issue where the ghosts summoned by the Wanhun Banner disappear along with the banner itself.

  4. Reduced the damage bonus of the Yaochi Bond.

