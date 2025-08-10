- Anchor scoring fixed.
- Best Friend (BF) and Open Wounds now should work when summoned by Pickaxe.
- BF should better show it's effect when Dice like Bannerman's are in play.
- Can no longer Summon another Pauper's Cup when you have Golden Cup.
- Sated Hand and Golden Cup now display correctly on End Screen Summary (no duplicate Pauper's or Hollow Hands).
- Sapphire Ring Collection Description corrected.
- Death's Forge II game text output now reads as Death's Forge to match in game Tooltip.
Hotfix - Anchor Scoring and Minor Fixes
