10 August 2025 Build 19547077 Edited 10 August 2025 – 19:39:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Anchor scoring fixed.
- Best Friend (BF) and Open Wounds now should work when summoned by Pickaxe.
- BF should better show it's effect when Dice like Bannerman's are in play.
- Can no longer Summon another Pauper's Cup when you have Golden Cup.
- Sated Hand and Golden Cup now display correctly on End Screen Summary (no duplicate Pauper's or Hollow Hands).
- Sapphire Ring Collection Description corrected.
- Death's Forge II game text output now reads as Death's Forge to match in game Tooltip.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3435261
