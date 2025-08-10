Following a suggestion, we added a little bonus when playing the Kick The Can section. Now depending on the score you get with your apple-slaying skills, it will add some bonus time on the countdown at the start of a new game. So the higher the score, the more time you will have to mess around.
Unless you insist on pressing the red button.
Also we added new lines to cover some special cases in the Tourist Route.
New small feature added and new texts
