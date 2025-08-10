 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 THE FINALS Call of Duty® Marvel Rivals Bendy: Secrets of the Machine
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
10 August 2025 Build 19546971 Edited 10 August 2025 – 20:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Following a suggestion, we added a little bonus when playing the Kick The Can section. Now depending on the score you get with your apple-slaying skills, it will add some bonus time on the countdown at the start of a new game. So the higher the score, the more time you will have to mess around.

Unless you insist on pressing the red button.

Also we added new lines to cover some special cases in the Tourist Route.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Windows Content Depot 1491661
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bit Dev Depot Depot 1491662
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bit Nefasto's Misadventure: Meeting Noeroze Promotional Depot 1491663
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link