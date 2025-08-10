 Skip to content
10 August 2025 Build 19546952 Edited 10 August 2025 – 20:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Balancing: Final boss 1 mechanic drastically changed, now has phase-dependent invincibility instead of damage reflect
  • Balancing: Final boss 2 HP reduced by about 10%
  • Balancing: Pinball side job 2 defense slightly easier with less enemies
  • QoL: Job-giving NPCs now have exactly positioned markers on the map while job is ready or done
  • QoL: Active quest markers on the map now have a circular animation to clarify that they only mark the room but do not show the exact position
  • QoL: Therematron shield direction improved, with gamepad keeps facing the last firing direction for a couple of seconds, with mouse and keyboard always faces mouse cursor
  • QoL: Barriers in Pinball racing room are now open if the quest is not active, though there is nothing of interest in that room
  • Bugfix: Removed needless and faulty barrier in Computer Space Bar in front of the teleporter leading to the last port station
  • Bugfix: Fixed erroneous triggering of a cutscene when entering Top Level Management in Tek Tek Inc
  • Bugfix: Chiptune module no longer has an initial firing delay when switching to it during gameplay
  • Text: Computer side job 3 dialog text gives a hint to the riddle number

Changed files in this update

