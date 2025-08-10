- Balancing: Final boss 1 mechanic drastically changed, now has phase-dependent invincibility instead of damage reflect
- Balancing: Final boss 2 HP reduced by about 10%
- Balancing: Pinball side job 2 defense slightly easier with less enemies
- QoL: Job-giving NPCs now have exactly positioned markers on the map while job is ready or done
- QoL: Active quest markers on the map now have a circular animation to clarify that they only mark the room but do not show the exact position
- QoL: Therematron shield direction improved, with gamepad keeps facing the last firing direction for a couple of seconds, with mouse and keyboard always faces mouse cursor
- QoL: Barriers in Pinball racing room are now open if the quest is not active, though there is nothing of interest in that room
- Bugfix: Removed needless and faulty barrier in Computer Space Bar in front of the teleporter leading to the last port station
- Bugfix: Fixed erroneous triggering of a cutscene when entering Top Level Management in Tek Tek Inc
- Bugfix: Chiptune module no longer has an initial firing delay when switching to it during gameplay
- Text: Computer side job 3 dialog text gives a hint to the riddle number
Update 1.37: Final Boss Mechanic Change, QoL, Bugs
