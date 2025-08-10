 Skip to content
10 August 2025 Build 19546875 Edited 10 August 2025 – 19:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

You can now adjust the camera distance via a slider in the 'Gameplay' section of the Settings menu

More improvements, additions and fixes are on the way along with upcoming content updates. Because camera distance has been a heavily requested setting, I wanted to get this in for players asap.

Thank you to everyone who has provided positive reviews and feedback. You're the best! ːsteamthumbsupː

Wishlist the upcoming game from Chai Games, Luminescence!

Luminescence is a Parkour/Platforming experience across the constellations of space in levels themed to real stars across the universe

