POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 THE FINALS Call of Duty® Marvel Rivals Bendy: Secrets of the Machine
10 August 2025 Build 19546872 Edited 10 August 2025 – 19:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The horns of war have sounded, it's time to return to Fort Coldwraith and join the attack on Bandits Hollow in this latest update to Tundralia: The Frigid Frontier. Undertake several new quests and increase your experience up to level 12, unlocking a new class ability in the process. You can also earn a variety of new items and armour, take on some new enemies in Bandits Hollow, and there is more to come!

As with 0.2.0, this is just the first part of the update and in the near future we will add more quests, additional equipment, and a new dungeon to conclude the 0.3 story, so stay tuned for that!

Bandit's Hollow:

  • The gates to bandit's hollow are now open allowing you to explore the bandits hideout

  • 2 new main quests have been added which can be started following the 'Preparing for war' main story quest

  • 1 new side quests have been added

Changes & Bug Fixes:

  • 2 new levels added, meaning you can now earn xp up to level 12

  • New level 12 marauder skill 'Head slam' added

  • New level 12 witch skill 'Exchange pain' added

  • New level 12 ranger skill 'Explosive arrow' added

  • The ranger ability 'Call of the wild' particle effects now display correctly

  • The ranger ability 'Summon crow' has been updated with a new attack animation

  • The witch ability 'Surrender to fear' now displays damage numbers

  • 6 new furniture items added, earnt from quests or brought from different merchants

  • You can now double click items in your inventory to use them

  • The minimap, collectables, currencies, and reputation buttons should no longer become focusable when playing with a controller

  • Increased the attack delay and respawn delay on bandit camp guards

  • When aggressive enemies respawn they now have a 5s delay where they will not retarget the player character if in close proximity

  • Optimisations made to the landscape, lighting and NPCs

