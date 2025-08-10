The horns of war have sounded, it's time to return to Fort Coldwraith and join the attack on Bandits Hollow in this latest update to Tundralia: The Frigid Frontier. Undertake several new quests and increase your experience up to level 12, unlocking a new class ability in the process. You can also earn a variety of new items and armour, take on some new enemies in Bandits Hollow, and there is more to come!
As with 0.2.0, this is just the first part of the update and in the near future we will add more quests, additional equipment, and a new dungeon to conclude the 0.3 story, so stay tuned for that!
Bandit's Hollow:
The gates to bandit's hollow are now open allowing you to explore the bandits hideout
2 new main quests have been added which can be started following the 'Preparing for war' main story quest
1 new side quests have been added
Changes & Bug Fixes:
2 new levels added, meaning you can now earn xp up to level 12
New level 12 marauder skill 'Head slam' added
New level 12 witch skill 'Exchange pain' added
New level 12 ranger skill 'Explosive arrow' added
The ranger ability 'Call of the wild' particle effects now display correctly
The ranger ability 'Summon crow' has been updated with a new attack animation
The witch ability 'Surrender to fear' now displays damage numbers
6 new furniture items added, earnt from quests or brought from different merchants
You can now double click items in your inventory to use them
The minimap, collectables, currencies, and reputation buttons should no longer become focusable when playing with a controller
Increased the attack delay and respawn delay on bandit camp guards
When aggressive enemies respawn they now have a 5s delay where they will not retarget the player character if in close proximity
Optimisations made to the landscape, lighting and NPCs
Changed files in this update