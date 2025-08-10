The horns of war have sounded, it's time to return to Fort Coldwraith and join the attack on Bandits Hollow in this latest update to Tundralia: The Frigid Frontier. Undertake several new quests and increase your experience up to level 12, unlocking a new class ability in the process. You can also earn a variety of new items and armour, take on some new enemies in Bandits Hollow, and there is more to come!

As with 0.2.0, this is just the first part of the update and in the near future we will add more quests, additional equipment, and a new dungeon to conclude the 0.3 story, so stay tuned for that!

Bandit's Hollow:

The gates to bandit's hollow are now open allowing you to explore the bandits hideout

2 new main quests have been added which can be started following the 'Preparing for war' main story quest

1 new side quests have been added

Changes & Bug Fixes: