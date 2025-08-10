Added a new Prize Pool selection screen! The info should be a lot more clear now for what balls you're picking up.
Added a button in prize selection to let you see your current pockets
Added a button in the shop to let you see your current pockets
Replaced Tournament felt pool ball visuals with more readable numbers
Fixed return scoring
Fixed the cue quick swap button being clickable when selecting a felt and causing the game to crash
Fixed tournament felt description
Fixed floppy disk rack description
Fixed Cheap Date achievement
Fixed Oba Doba's heck enemies not properly cursing balls
Fixed HE'S GOT A BOMB's timer displaying the wrong number if activating for the second time
And I wanted to say a quick thank you to everyone for playing despite the bugs. It really means a lot and I'm working diligently to fix them.
Next on the list is tackling errors regarding shark activation and turn calculations.
Changed files in this update