 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 THE FINALS Call of Duty® Marvel Rivals Bendy: Secrets of the Machine
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
10 August 2025 Build 19546862 Edited 10 August 2025 – 19:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Added a new Prize Pool selection screen! The info should be a lot more clear now for what balls you're picking up.

  • Added a button in prize selection to let you see your current pockets

  • Added a button in the shop to let you see your current pockets

  • Replaced Tournament felt pool ball visuals with more readable numbers

  • Fixed return scoring

  • Fixed the cue quick swap button being clickable when selecting a felt and causing the game to crash

  • Fixed tournament felt description

  • Fixed floppy disk rack description

  • Fixed Cheap Date achievement

  • Fixed Oba Doba's heck enemies not properly cursing balls

  • Fixed HE'S GOT A BOMB's timer displaying the wrong number if activating for the second time

And I wanted to say a quick thank you to everyone for playing despite the bugs. It really means a lot and I'm working diligently to fix them.

Next on the list is tackling errors regarding shark activation and turn calculations.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3005621
  • Loading history…
Linux Steam Deck Depot 3005622
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 3005623
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link