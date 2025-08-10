Here’s the list of changes:
- Reduced the speed of early-game enemy parties. This change will make traveling easier in the early game and allow players to avoid some combats. It will take effect approximately one in-game week after parties are refreshed.
- Lowered HP of starting enemies.
- Decreased the cost of hiring new companions by 10 (this change will apply when available companions are refreshed or in a new game).
- Reduced the MP cost of Taunt and added one additional usage per turn.
- Increased ammo for Fire Staff, Light Priest Staff, and Bow at higher tiers (this won't affect starting equipment).
- Added a description to the crouch button.
- Added a tooltip when hovering over gold in settlements to display current income and expenses.
- Added a research tooltip description (currently only in English; other translations will be updated within a couple of days).
- Reduced the cost of some starting research projects.
Thank you for your feedback and support! It’s always a huge help in improving the game and making it more enjoyable for everyone.
Changed files in this update