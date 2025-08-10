Reduced the speed of early-game enemy parties. This change will make traveling easier in the early game and allow players to avoid some combats. It will take effect approximately one in-game week after parties are refreshed.



Lowered HP of starting enemies.



Decreased the cost of hiring new companions by 10 (this change will apply when available companions are refreshed or in a new game).



Reduced the MP cost of Taunt and added one additional usage per turn.



Increased ammo for Fire Staff, Light Priest Staff, and Bow at higher tiers (this won't affect starting equipment).



Added a description to the crouch button.



Added a tooltip when hovering over gold in settlements to display current income and expenses.



Added a research tooltip description (currently only in English; other translations will be updated within a couple of days).



Reduced the cost of some starting research projects.



After release, I watched some new videos and noticed where players seem to struggle the most. This patch is aimed at slightly simplifying the early game and improving clarity in tooltips.Here’s the list of changes:Thank you for your feedback and support! It’s always a huge help in improving the game and making it more enjoyable for everyone.