10 August 2025 Build 19546845 Edited 10 August 2025 – 19:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Added support for widescreen displays.

Updated:

  • Quest balance.
  • Quest localization.
  • Game technical framework.


With widescreen monitor support, there are minor lags in the throne room when loading the next map size, which do not affect gameplay. They will be fixed in the next update.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3218881
