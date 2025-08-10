Personal Upgrades – Added new personal upgrades.

*Can be upgrade Inventory Weight

*Crafting Area - 2 itms can be crafted at the same time if upgrade has been taken



Ingot Shelf Capacity Increase – Increased from 60 to 90.



Spawn Location Adjustments – Some of the Items Overlap with the grounds when spawning it has been fixed



Requested Items Widget Overlap Fix – Fixed overlap issue with the shop widget.



End-of-Day Crafting Possession Bug – Fixed an issue where the player couldn’t repossess the character if crafting widget open at the end of the day.



Armours Missing in Research Book – Fixed an issue where armours did not appear in the research book.



Localization - Localization Problems Fixed



