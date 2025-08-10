 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 THE FINALS Call of Duty® Marvel Rivals Bendy: Secrets of the Machine
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
10 August 2025 Build 19546829 Edited 10 August 2025 – 19:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Personal Upgrades – Added new personal upgrades.
*Can be upgrade Inventory Weight
*Crafting Area - 2 itms can be crafted at the same time if upgrade has been taken

Ingot Shelf Capacity Increase – Increased from 60 to 90.

Spawn Location Adjustments – Some of the Items Overlap with the grounds when spawning it has been fixed

Requested Items Widget Overlap Fix – Fixed overlap issue with the shop widget.

End-of-Day Crafting Possession Bug – Fixed an issue where the player couldn’t repossess the character if crafting widget open at the end of the day.

Armours Missing in Research Book – Fixed an issue where armours did not appear in the research book.

Localization - Localization Problems Fixed

Changed files in this update

Depot 3563711
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link