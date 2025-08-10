This update introduces new item slot rules, melee-focused cards, and more polish:
Items now have defined slot types and varied slot amounts (boots: 2, armor: 4, etc.).
Per-item card limits (e.g., max 2 Lightning Bolts, 4 Fireballs).
Fortify now scales with Melee Attack Power.
5 new melee cards built around “on-hit” effects.
2 new passive effects for melee-focused builds.
Various bug fixes and quality-of-life improvements.
