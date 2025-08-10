 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 THE FINALS Call of Duty® Marvel Rivals Bendy: Secrets of the Machine
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
10 August 2025 Build 19546822 Edited 10 August 2025 – 19:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This update introduces new item slot rules, melee-focused cards, and more polish:

Items now have defined slot types and varied slot amounts (boots: 2, armor: 4, etc.).

Per-item card limits (e.g., max 2 Lightning Bolts, 4 Fireballs).

Fortify now scales with Melee Attack Power.

5 new melee cards built around “on-hit” effects.

2 new passive effects for melee-focused builds.

Various bug fixes and quality-of-life improvements.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3645801
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link