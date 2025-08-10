With version 1.4.0 comes the new 11th Dungeon, adding new enemies, items, and a new boss. Complete the 10th Dungeon and finish the related quest to unlock it.



There are also some new features that should improve player experience, such as:

Runes

Runes can be acquired by completing a boss' Bestiary entry. Each rune will grant you a passive effect that can change the way you play a bit, ranging from a chance to inflict a status effect to changes that favors specific playstyles.



You can also upgrade them up to level 20, but they increase in cost each time.

Quality of Life Features

Some of the other changes include quality of life features, like the option to toggle Auto Attack. This option can be easily toggled from both the Dungeon and Combat interfaces, and should improve the player experience for some of those grindier sections. Be sure to check it out!





There's also now the option to toggle the combat stats display during battle, along with a new indicator of the enemy's Bestiary progress, and Soul Gems can now be locked through the Gem Storage, so you don't accidentally meld your favorites.

Some spells and consumables also got adjusted so they don't spend your entire action bar. These usually apply to buffs, debuffs and support spells.



Other than that, a lot of items got their stats and functionality adjusted and some pesky bugs have been squashed.



* Note that if you had any items that were buffed or nerfed equipped, some of your character stats might end up getting messed up. Reallocating your stats should fix that!



I hope you all like this update, I've been working hard to improve the game according to player feedback. Thank you all for your support, and I see you in the next update! Now, here's the full list of changes in this update:

Changelog

New Features:

11th dungeon added. Complete the 10th dungeon to unlock it;

New loot and quests added with the new dungeon;

Rune System added to the game. Unlock runes by completing bosses' Bestiary entries;

Added a toggleable "Auto Attack" functionality;

Added new Steam achievements;

Gems can now be locked on the Gem Storage menu. Locked gems won't appear on the melding list;

Adjustments:

Replaced the Dodge Chance enemy display in combat with a Bestiary completion bar;

Crests no longer appear in your HUD during battle, now replaced by your currently equipped Rune;

Added a toggle button to show/hide combat stats during battle;

Spells are now sorted by category and alphabetical order;

Consumables are now sorted by category and alphabetical order;

Changed the confirmation icon for Gem Crafting;

Changed the confirmation icon for Gem Melding;

Changed the "Leech" item sprite;

Added more information to the "Badge Stats" interface;

Changed the "Spell Shop" music to be played on the Mages Guild instead

Added a Forfeit button to the Card Flipper minigame;

Balancing Adjustments:

Increased the Power of all damage spells;

Reduced the power of the "Heal" and "Great Heal" spells, but also reduced their cost;

Decreased the cost of the following spells:

- Magic Shield;

- Panacea;

- Renewal;

- Seal Wound;

- Strong Magic Shield;

Increased the power of the following skills:

- Darkmoon Chant;

- Flaming Strike;

- Torch Strike;

Increased the effectiveness of the "Enchant Weapon" skill;

Self-buffing spells and skills now only spend half of your action bar;

Status clearing spells now only spend 3/4 of your action bar;

The following skills now only spend 3/4 of your action bar:

- Iai;

- Shield Bash;

- Torch Attack;

- Weak Magic Affinity;

The following consumables now spend less your action bar:

- Accursed Skull;

- Antidote Potion;

- Black Firebomb;

- Cool Drink;

- Energy Drink;

- Firebomb;

- Lacerating Knife;

- Leech;

- Poisoned Knife;

- Rusting Powder;

- Small Stone;

- Throwing Knife;

- Voodoo Doll;

Added a chance of inflicting "Burn" status to the "Firebomb" and "Black Firebomb" items;

Adjusted the stats of the following badges:

- Monster Hunter;

- Monster Slayer;

- Monster Bane;

Adjusted the stats of the following Equipments:

- Magus Robe;

- Magus Hat;

- Star Lined Robe;

- Star Lined Hat

- Visage of Despair;

Bugfixes: