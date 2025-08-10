 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 THE FINALS Call of Duty® Marvel Rivals Bendy: Secrets of the Machine
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
10 August 2025 Build 19546758 Edited 10 August 2025 – 19:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
New background, sorted out the ugly-ass buttons for socials.
Also changed the font from Liberation-Sans to Ubuntu-Regular. Linux players will feel at home!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2660971
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 2660972
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 2660973
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link