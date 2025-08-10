 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 THE FINALS Call of Duty® Marvel Rivals Bendy: Secrets of the Machine
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
10 August 2025 Build 19546711 Edited 10 August 2025 – 18:26:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Was only an issue if you went to the workshop before buying the parts, otherwise you should have been fine anyway. Issue should now be fixed though, so hopefully you can glide like you want to.

I also tweaked the jumping mechanics and one other thing that I'm hoping not too many people noticed.

Also lighting because when isn't it

Changed files in this update

Depot 2876061
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link