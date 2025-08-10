Was only an issue if you went to the workshop before buying the parts, otherwise you should have been fine anyway. Issue should now be fixed though, so hopefully you can glide like you want to.
I also tweaked the jumping mechanics and one other thing that I'm hoping not too many people noticed.
Also lighting because when isn't it
Sorry to anyone who tried and failed to buy a glider. You should now be able to
