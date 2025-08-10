 Skip to content
10 August 2025 Build 19546648 Edited 10 August 2025 – 19:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Added one mega-project for each scenario, it is required only for the Power Victory.
  • Space Solar is now only available to China and is one of their Power Victory criteria.
  • There is now a tip on the Main Map screen, like in the Sites/Regions.
  • The notifications are limited to ones you would want to take action on, and they will take you directly to the Site, if you choose to. You can use them as a task list. But don't forget about Geothermal and other actions you won't have a reminder for.

