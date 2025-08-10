Features:
New:
Encyclopedia - A comprehensive encyclopedia of game mechanics, controls and features, available in-lieu of an introductory demo. Wondering what a buff or debuff does, how gathering works or how to equip and swap abilities? Check the new encyclopedia. More content coming soon.
Fixes:
Placement mode allowing duplicate units.
Performance impacting transition scene.
Confused debuff breaking the final bosses' turn-order.
0.7.7 Playtest Update
