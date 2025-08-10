English##########Content################[Enemy]Because of the Plague Zombie's demonic origin, they now act a bit differently. In addition to assisting any zombie allies if they are engaging the player in the battle, they now also assist any demon allies. However, demons view them as lowly creatures. Thus, if they are engaging the player in a battle, nearby demons will not jump in to help them; only other zombies will do so.[Enemy]New Enemy: Hell Mosquito[Final Valor Cave]A small amount of Hell Mosquitos may spawn here.[Final Valor Cave]Enemies will no longer chase you into Morbacius's room.[Wonderland Travel Agency]Random locations with the "Demon Enemy" theme may now have Hell Mosquitos.[Loot]Added an item drop list for Hell Mosquitos (They certainly drop Beelzebub's religious books.)[Guide to Monster Hunting]Added the entry of Hell Mosquitos.简体中文##########Content################【敌人】因为瘟疫僵尸的恶魔力量的渊源，所以，现在它们不仅会协助周围在和玩家战斗的僵尸，也会协助周围在和玩家战斗的恶魔。不过呢，恶魔一般认为这些瘟疫僵尸是劣等生物，所以在瘟疫僵尸和玩家交战时，恶魔不会协助，只有别的僵尸会加入战斗。【敌人】新敌人：地狱蚊【勇气终点洞穴】少量的地狱蚊现在会出现在这里。【勇气终点洞穴】敌人在你进入莫尔巴修斯的房间后将不再追击。【奇幻之地旅行社】以恶魔敌人为主题的随机地点现在可能出现地狱蚊。【掉落物】为地狱蚊加入了物品掉落列表（它们显然会掉落别西卜的宗教书籍。）【怪物狩猎指南】加入了地狱蚊的条目。Latest news from Ukraine/乌克兰小剧场