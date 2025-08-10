 Skip to content
10 August 2025 Build 19546453
Update notes via Steam Community

We were asked to add achievements, so we are.

You'll earn achievements by completing our levels

Now you can add xp to your account!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3896241
  • Loading history…
