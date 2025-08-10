* bugfix: freshy footstep sound effects are no longer super loud
* bugfix: durco can throw props properly again
* change: harold has better sound effects
* change: shockwave has better sound effects
* change: smashing enemies through mountains now has better sfx
* change: harold now has a second phase if game timer is past 10 minutes
* bugfix: durco attacks are now less buggy and have sound effects
* bugfix: minidurco is less buggy
* bugfix: bob is way smoother in all aspects
* change: picking up xp now restores 1 health
* change: large sword can now hit up to 3 targets on its own
Epic Hero Game Patch 0.5630 (preview-build)
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update