* bugfix: freshy footstep sound effects are no longer super loud

* bugfix: durco can throw props properly again

* change: harold has better sound effects

* change: shockwave has better sound effects

* change: smashing enemies through mountains now has better sfx

* change: harold now has a second phase if game timer is past 10 minutes

* bugfix: durco attacks are now less buggy and have sound effects

* bugfix: minidurco is less buggy

* bugfix: bob is way smoother in all aspects



* change: picking up xp now restores 1 health

* change: large sword can now hit up to 3 targets on its own

