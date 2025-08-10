 Skip to content
10 August 2025 Build 19546316 Edited 10 August 2025 – 17:06:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey everyone,

Just a small hotfix patch fixing a few issues that have been brought to my attention (thanks for letting me know quickly!)

  • Melee attacks will only cause impulse deaths now (non-animated, should fix the weird stiffness issue)
  • FIXED: Crosshair resetting improperly when restarting a mission, Reticle HUD showing up when disabled, etc.
  • FIXED: Akimbo deagle not counting towards clean suits


Thanks and keep the feedback/bug reports coming, I'll try to have another patch out later in the week.

