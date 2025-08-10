🏆 Major Update: New ELO Scoring System

Zero-sum foundation – Points are now gained by taking them from others. However, due to safeguards, the total won’t always add up to zero.



Beginner-friendly protection - Low ELO players lose fewer points. For example, at 1500 ELO you’ll only take 10% of the normal loss (-50 becomes -5). This protection phases out by 4000 ELO.



High-rank balancing - Above 6000 ELO, gains are slightly reduced. The absolute max achievable ELO should be around 8000–9000.



Healthier distribution - Keeps rankings between ~1500–8000, while ensuring that the top 4 in a match generally gain points and the bottom 4 lose them.



📌Important: ELO Rank Reset

ELO rankings have been reset due to the new scoring system.



You’ll need to update your game to match with others on the latest Steam version.



Track Fixes & Leaderboard Resets

Race Track Fixes:

Scuba Driving – Added a collider to the rock before the shell.



Pablo’s Jungle Jam – Fixed shortcut gate colliders so teleport dash works correctly.



📌Important: Leaderboard Resets + Fixes

Beach Blast – Removed collider at border tops to prevent jumping off.



Abandoned Roadway – Added rock colliders (WR exploit removed). Leaderboard reset.



Sheriff’s Town Tour – Re-enabled ground respawn collider outside borders to stop out-of-bounds driving.



What’s Next?

Working on 60+ new challenges for the next update - across all tracks and game modes. Some may be extra unique (no promises yet).



Continuing to fix smaller bugs & improvements from the tk2.nolt.io roadmap.



After That

On the Path to Overwhelmingly Positive

Hey everyone!Sorry for the lack of updates over the past two weeks - I was away for a few days, but I’m back now, so you can expect regular updates again!I have created the new ELO scoring system to make ranked play fairer, more competitive, and more rewarding for both new and experienced players.Key changes:Congrats to everyone who reached the top before the reset - I can’t wait to see how the new system shakes things up!I’m working on a new matchmaking system to remove region barriers completely. The “search in background” feature has been removed in preparation for this.We’re at 532 reviews and over 94% positive right now, and I’m truly thankful for this amazing reception so far 🙏.With this update (and the ones still to come), I hope we can eventually reach that magic 95% “Overwhelmingly Positive” rating. If you already love the game - or if future updates make you love it even more - consider leaving a review.I’m confident we’ll get there sooner or later, because I’ve got some crazy things planned for the game… just need to tackle a lot of your current feedback first 😄