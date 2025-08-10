1. Urgently fixed a bug causing the Workshop to fail to load.
2. Urgently fixed a bug causing the default 3D icon to appear instead of the custom model after exiting and re-entering the Workshop mod.
3. Fixed a red error message causing the map entity to be unavailable during the first few frames of the game's launch.
Updated on the morning of August 11, 2025 (3 improvements in total)
