 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Call of Duty® THE FINALS Marvel Rivals Mafia: The Old Country
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
10 August 2025 Build 19546276 Edited 10 August 2025 – 17:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
1. Urgently fixed a bug causing the Workshop to fail to load.
2. Urgently fixed a bug causing the default 3D icon to appear instead of the custom model after exiting and re-entering the Workshop mod.
3. Fixed a red error message causing the map entity to be unavailable during the first few frames of the game's launch.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3836391
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link