Hello agents! This patch includes development changes introduced in June and July.

Functional Changes

Various enhancements to the online chat feature including Chat text box is now auto focused when you hit enter Focus remains in chat box after sending a message Chat disappears after clicking elsewhere on the screen.

The main enemy encountered in the game (Lobster Guy as he has been called) now has a poison orb attack. When a player is hit by this attack they will acquire the poisoned status. This status will sap your health for a few seconds before recovering from the status condition.

Non-boss enemies now have a chance to hide and retreat from combat encounters when they are close to dying. If they successfully retreat, they will call in reinforcements. Be sure to chase down any fleeing enemies!

Only three enemies are ever allowed to run up to the player and perform melee attacks. This prevents players from becoming immobile if enough enemies are in the area trying to melee you.

Visual Changes

UI Elements now have custom theming and colors. (These may change in the future)

Add particles to crystals that can be shot to obtain ammo infusions.

Adjusted some keycard scanners that were clipping into their pedestals.

Changed the background color and style of the enemy boss health bars.

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug preventing healing when the warrior's vigor ability is active and an enemy is killed.

We have had lots of folks leave the studio/have other things in life take priority over Federation Mycha. For some background, all of us work on Federation Mycha in our free time outside of work, family, and other various commitments in our lives. This change in our staffing has significantly slowed down our development. We will still continue to push out content on our roadmap until we are out of Early Access. We hope to start sharing sneak peeks in our Discord server as new content is ready for feedback. If you want to be one of the first to know about these new changes, hop over there!