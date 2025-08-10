handsome Rebels, sorry to bother you this late at night.

EA1.54 has been released as an emergency update, fixing a critical issue in specific situations:

When there was only one character left in the party, the Tactical Plan would incorrectly determine that [The current character has left the team], causing the deck to become uneditable.

We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience. This issue has now been fixed.

Once you update to version 1.54, you will no longer encounter this problem.

As compensation, we’ve added a new 4K wallpaper — [Goddess Ice Cream] (Phantom: Athena) — to the free DLC pack. Thank you for your understanding and support.

This is a small patch. The last ice cream bonus was [Alice]. For functional update details, please refer to the previous EA1.53 update announcement.

