Hello everyone!

The wait is over, Endless Mode is finally here! This update brings a ton of new content to the game, so let’s jump straight into it:

♾️ Endless Mode: new rewards, new dice, new curses!

This new mode is accessible from the title screen (you’ll need to complete a few runs first to unlock it!). Once you start, your goal is simple: reach the highest floor possible!

Endless Mode is split into loops. Every time you reach the final area, you’ll return to Area 1, but enemies will get considerably stronger! That’s not all: a set of Endless-exclusive curses will make even the strongest builds vulnerable. Pick your poison wisely, and keep an eye out for special events where curses can be removed!

🎲 A Powerful Ally: Multitype Dice!

But not all is bad news for our amphibian heroes, a new type of die awaits once you push far enough into Endless Mode: multitype dice! These dice feature two types at the same time, letting you trigger two abilities with a single use. Of course, you can still boost them, mirror them, upgrade them, basically everything you can do with regular dice. But now you’ll get double the power in one roll!

Multitype dice come in several varieties, so we’ll let you discover them for yourself. If you find one that feels especially rare, share it with us in the comments!

🛡️ Meet the Elite: Beetball, the Walking Fortress!

A new elite enemy has rolled into the dungeon: Beetball! Alongside Red Hood, this is part of the first wave of elites that will appear in both regular and Endless runs.

Like regular Bigtles, Beetball’s abilities revolve around block values... but with a twist. If you ever stack more block than him, he can power up even further! Be cautious with your Block Dice, or you might trigger a punishing counterattack.

🗒️ Full Changelog for Build 113.0f1 (4.3.0)

Added new game mode: Endless Mode !

Added new elite enemy: Red Hood .

Added new elite enemy: Beetball .

Added new dice variant ( Multi-Type Dice ) to endless mode (Loop 1+).

Added new curse to Endless Mode: Inverted Island → Dice reduce their value to 0 if they have no other dice next to them.

Added new curse to Endless Mode: Debilitating Beverage → At the start of the turn, lose -1 energy.

Added new curse to Endless Mode: Expired Honeycomb → On odd turns, add 1 Honey Dice to your draw pile.

Added new curse to Endless Mode: Tormented Aura → Dice can no longer roll their last face.

Added new curse to Endless Mode: Malfunctioning Clock → Modifier value is now capped to the current turn number.

Added new curse to Endless Mode: Turning Table → On even turns, multiply all slots with extra value by -1.

Added new curse to Endless Mode: Gastropod Shell → If you use a dice with the Flash property, end your turn.

Added new curse to Endless Mode: Liquid Patience → If your draw pile is empty, you can no longer draw dice until the start of the turn.

Added new curse to Endless Mode: Old School Glasses → Block is now capped to max HP.

Added new curse: Venom Darts → Gain +1 Poison each time you receive unblocked damage.

Added new unlockable relic Intertwined Souls → Attack Dice gain +0 extra value. At the end of battle, permanently increase +1 if you killed two enemies on the same turn.

Added new unlockable relic: Fragment of Reality → Dice with the Faulty property can now be upgraded and modified.

Added "Highest Floor Reached" tracker for endless mode on Character Select screen.

Added new achievement: Back to the Origins → Play three runs or beat the game.

Added new hidden achievement: Can You Do It Again? .

Added new hidden achievement: The Ride Never Ends .

Added new graphics and header title for all rewards.

Added new option to continue to Endless Mode after defeating the final boss on Area 3.

Added new "Abandon Run" button to Settings menu.

Modified relic behavior: Equestrian Piece → Dice on the board with the lowest face get x3 to their face value.

Modified relic behavior: Red Marker → Attack Dice gain +4 extra value when your HP is less than half.

Modified Equestrian Piece relic rarity to Rare (from Uncommon).

Modified Red Marker relic rarity to Rare (from Uncommon).

Modified enemy boost particle animation.

Fixed softlock when using Haste Potion with no available slots on the board.

Fixed softlock when trying to discard dice during The Collector event.

Fixed multiple minor memory leaks.

Fixed dice with Gravity property and 0 face value not behaving correctly.

Fixed Sacred Maul relic making Attack dice with Flash property disappear.

🤔 What's Coming Next?

For those of you who missed our latest post, here's a recap of some of the content that's coming to the game in the future:

🎮 Controller support. We’re ironing out the last few bugs and plan to move it from beta to the main branch soon (including Steam Deck improvements!).

⚠️ New Events. Many events are getting a full rework. Expect better rewards, more meaningful choices, and maybe even the return of dice rolls (like in Origins!).

📜 Bestiary & Lore. The missing Codex section is coming! Learn about all the dungeon's weird inhabitants, and uncover more about Cinder, Lisver, Mango, and the world around the dungeon.

🐉 More Elite Enemies. Red Hood's just the beginning. New elite enemies will appear across all areas. Rumors even mention a Dragonfly nest somewhere down there...

🗝️ Secrets! What's a roguelike without a few hidden paths here and there? We don't want to spoil anything just yet, but traversing the dungeon will definitely get more interesting once you start to uncover the many hidden passages and shortcuts it contains.

Also, we worked overnight to investigate that mysterious frog sighting for last time, at it seems like we finally got a closer look! Let's see…

Wait, that's… a bit too close, isn't it?

● ● ●

As always, thanks a lot for all your support and feedback. We hope you love this update and look forward to all the content coming soon!

Thank you for playing! 🐸💚

- the ATICO team