We've started adding some visual effects for cards, starting with the melee attacks. Let us know what you think of the attack animations, because a lot more will be added in the near future.



Version v0.67.8 is now live on the main branch.





Version v0.68 [Beta]

-Dazzling Gleam now deals 3 damage, down from 4.

-Added attack animations for most melee attacks.

-Fixed a bug where the achievement Charged Lightning did not award properly.

-Fixed an issue where Powder Snow and Optimize did not always ignore X-cost cards.