10 August 2025 Build 19546209 Edited 10 August 2025 – 16:39:04 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community
We've started adding some visual effects for cards, starting with the melee attacks. Let us know what you think of the attack animations, because a lot more will be added in the near future.

Version v0.67.8 is now live on the main branch.


Version v0.68 [Beta]
-Dazzling Gleam now deals 3 damage, down from 4.
-Added attack animations for most melee attacks.
-Fixed a bug where the achievement Charged Lightning did not award properly.
-Fixed an issue where Powder Snow and Optimize did not always ignore X-cost cards.

Depot 1217111
