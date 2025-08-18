Hi, it's me FVS, the solo dev of Towerful Defense: A Rogue TD!

It's been a year since the launch of the game. Thank you for tirelessly defending the last hope of humanity!

Thanks to your support, I've been able to add new content to the game and work on a new one.

Today, I'm so proud to announce my new game, Rock Crusher, has been out! It is an incremental game with a massive skill tree. Control a little rock-crushing machine stranded on a mysterious planet.

To celebrate that, Towerful Defense: A Rogue TD is having the deepest discount ever of 50%!

That's not even all. If you already have Towerful Defense: A Rogue TD in your library, you can grab Rock Crusher with an extra -15% on top of the game's current discount. And if you haven't, you can grab both games right now with the stacked discount.

Let's get 👉 Towerful Defense x Rock Crusher