Friends, greetings!

This time, we dedicated a huge amount of time to fixing bugs and overhauling the controls in the inventory menus (we think you’ll like it). We also fine-tuned gamepad controls, added several new content pieces, and improved the “immersion effect.” Thank you for your feedback, and see you soon!

General

Added new weapon: Rusty Grenade.

Added 5 new loading screen captions.

Improved the new loot system.

Enhanced immersive sound effects.

Significantly improved client interactions with physical objects.

Reworked the tab menu.

Reworked inventory menu controls (tab menu and Kletka’s Mouth). You can now quickly move and split items.

Reworked drag-and-drop mechanics for inventory items.

Adjusted gamepad control hints.

Reworked text chat and added an on-screen keyboard for gamepads.

Added aim assist for interactive objects when using a gamepad, with an option to toggle it in the Settings menu.

Added an additional impact effect when taking damage.

Added an extra notification when failing to connect to a session.



Fixes

Restored Klet’s reaction to being fed “bad” items.

Improved the logic for pulling characters out of hard-to-reach places (including enemies).

Fixed collision for Assembly Error №7 projectiles.

Assembly Error №7 now has an additional damage animation.

Fixed the movement logic for the Mother of Concrete (once again).

Fixed enemies being unable to climb ladders.

Fixed incorrect display of item stacks.

Fixed incorrect reading of discarded ore by the Meat Processor (when discarded through the inventory menu).

Fixed residual anti-gravity effect after using a ladder (rare bug).

Fixed item duplication when picked up simultaneously by two or more players.

Fixed a bug where a static rat would appear in the elevator on the client side.

Slightly improved occlusion culling for some objects.

Fixed missing loot in locked crates and safes.

Slightly adjusted Explosive Crawler’s behavior.

The “Meteorism” sentence now has an extended duration. However, your gases now deal 1 damage to all nearby allies.

Fixed a rare bug that made it impossible to open the Escape menu during gameplay.

Familiars no longer appear when their owner is in ghost (spectator) form.



