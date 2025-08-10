 Skip to content
10 August 2025 Build 19546111 Edited 10 August 2025 – 16:19:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Friends, greetings!

This time, we dedicated a huge amount of time to fixing bugs and overhauling the controls in the inventory menus (we think you’ll like it). We also fine-tuned gamepad controls, added several new content pieces, and improved the “immersion effect.” Thank you for your feedback, and see you soon!

General

  • Added new weapon: Rusty Grenade.

  • Added 5 new loading screen captions.

  • Improved the new loot system.

  • Enhanced immersive sound effects.

  • Significantly improved client interactions with physical objects.

  • Reworked the tab menu.

  • Reworked inventory menu controls (tab menu and Kletka’s Mouth). You can now quickly move and split items.

  • Reworked drag-and-drop mechanics for inventory items.

  • Adjusted gamepad control hints.

  • Reworked text chat and added an on-screen keyboard for gamepads.

  • Added aim assist for interactive objects when using a gamepad, with an option to toggle it in the Settings menu.

  • Added an additional impact effect when taking damage.

  • Added an extra notification when failing to connect to a session.


Fixes

  • Restored Klet’s reaction to being fed “bad” items.

  • Improved the logic for pulling characters out of hard-to-reach places (including enemies).

  • Fixed collision for Assembly Error №7 projectiles.

  • Assembly Error №7 now has an additional damage animation.

  • Fixed the movement logic for the Mother of Concrete (once again).

  • Fixed enemies being unable to climb ladders.

  • Fixed incorrect display of item stacks.

  • Fixed incorrect reading of discarded ore by the Meat Processor (when discarded through the inventory menu).

  • Fixed residual anti-gravity effect after using a ladder (rare bug).

  • Fixed item duplication when picked up simultaneously by two or more players.

  • Fixed a bug where a static rat would appear in the elevator on the client side.

  • Slightly improved occlusion culling for some objects.

  • Fixed missing loot in locked crates and safes.

  • Slightly adjusted Explosive Crawler’s behavior.

  • The “Meteorism” sentence now has an extended duration. However, your gases now deal 1 damage to all nearby allies.

  • Fixed a rare bug that made it impossible to open the Escape menu during gameplay.

  • Familiars no longer appear when their owner is in ghost (spectator) form.

