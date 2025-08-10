This is one of our most exciting updates to date. We have been heads down this summer to refactor NOODS based on the community’s feedback of the app running too slow. The purpose of NOODS is to run it idle in the background as you work on your computer. We have refactored it for Windows to run much faster, fix memory leak issues, plus a whole swath of bug fixes. We still have many more bugs to go, some tricky ones as well.

This summer, we’ve been heads-down making NOODS faster, smoother, and ready for long idle runs while you work or game. Thanks to your feedback, we tracked down the slowdown issues and gave our Windows build a full refactor.

We’ve still got some tricky bugs to tackle, but this update is a huge leap forward.

Next up, we’re diving into two of the most requested community features:

Blocklist Mode: time-limit specific websites and apps MacOS Version: long-awaited and finally in the works

Thanks for sticking with us while we make NOODS the perfect desktop companion. Keep the feedback coming, it’s powering every update!

✨Here’s what’s new:

Runs much faster on Windows

Memory leak fixes for better long-term performance

A whole swarm of bug fixes squashed

🔨Fixed Bugs:

Lily incorrect window interactions

Overhauled window interaction system, now performs faster and better!

Made window interaction system multi-platform compatible

Full screen grabbing (currently work-in-progress)

Destroy target (shifting screen; currently work-in-progress)

NOODS multi-threading makes it be recognized as a background process (go to task manager to exit)

Memory leak (currently work-in-progress in refactor)

Dialogue timing and freezing

Thrown window getting minimized and then can not return

Particular window issues found on Windows 10

Issues with asset loading fixed

Achievements regarding playing or not playing for certain time periods are working again

🐝Known Bugs:

Certain Lily interactions will sometimes ignore the volume setting (if this happens, please send a bug report with what she was doing at the time!)

Streak achievements may not get awarded at the right time

😘Requests:

Let us know how the refactored v2.0 is running on your computer!

📢Community Shout-Outs: