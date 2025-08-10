Bug Fixes
Shop Interface: Fixed continue button functionality issues
Polarix - Deja Vu: Resolved card functionality problems
Threshold Strike: Updated card description to properly indicate that it is not affected by strength modifiers
User Interface Improvements
Shop System: Boons are now properly visible and displayed in the shop interface
Card Text Updates
Threshold Strike: Added clarification text to prevent confusion about strength interaction
These fixes should improve overall gameplay flow and provide clearer information about card mechanics.
