Bug Fixes



Shop Interface: Fixed continue button functionality issues

Polarix - Deja Vu: Resolved card functionality problems

Threshold Strike: Updated card description to properly indicate that it is not affected by strength modifiers



User Interface Improvements



Shop System: Boons are now properly visible and displayed in the shop interface

Card Text Updates

These fixes should improve overall gameplay flow and provide clearer information about card mechanics.