 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Call of Duty® THE FINALS Marvel Rivals Mafia: The Old Country
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
10 August 2025 Build 19546039 Edited 10 August 2025 – 16:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Bug Fixes

Shop Interface: Fixed continue button functionality issues
Polarix - Deja Vu: Resolved card functionality problems
Threshold Strike: Updated card description to properly indicate that it is not affected by strength modifiers

User Interface Improvements

Shop System: Boons are now properly visible and displayed in the shop interface
Card Text Updates
Threshold Strike: Added clarification text to prevent confusion about strength interaction

These fixes should improve overall gameplay flow and provide clearer information about card mechanics.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2340511
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link