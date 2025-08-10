Hello survivors,

We’re pushing out a small update with a mix of bug fixes, balancing and tweaks.

🛠️ Patch Notes:

Fixed interface bug when interacting with the Furnace and Repair Bench

Balancing and tweaking to item repair costs

Repair cost is now more affected by current item durability

Fixed bug preventing Machete repairs

Improved deck collision and placement

Fixed minor bug with spike and arrow traps

Player’s turrets and mines will no longer damage their own structures

Improved Patrol Helicopter loot drops

Minor UI element improvements

Balancing and tweaking to loot tables

Increased drop chance for all Falcon-type weapons (LMG)

🧷 Important Note for Pre-Update Save Files

The 48-hour grace period for the durability system transition has now passed.

Any old save that was not loaded during that window will now have broken items that must be repaired using a Repair Bench.

If you missed the window, you can still fix your gear using the FixDurability Beta Branch:

Right-click Dreadzone in your Steam Library Go to Properties > Betas Select FixDurability Let the update download, load your save, then quit the game Return to Properties > Betas and select None to get the latest version with your repaired items

Happy gaming, survivors!



— The Dreadzone Team