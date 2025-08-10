 Skip to content
10 August 2025 Build 19546037
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello survivors,

We’re pushing out a small update with a mix of bug fixes, balancing and tweaks.

🛠️ Patch Notes:

  • Fixed interface bug when interacting with the Furnace and Repair Bench

  • Balancing and tweaking to item repair costs

  • Repair cost is now more affected by current item durability

  • Fixed bug preventing Machete repairs

  • Improved deck collision and placement

  • Fixed minor bug with spike and arrow traps

  • Player’s turrets and mines will no longer damage their own structures

  • Improved Patrol Helicopter loot drops

  • Minor UI element improvements

  • Balancing and tweaking to loot tables

  • Increased drop chance for all Falcon-type weapons (LMG)

🧷 Important Note for Pre-Update Save Files

The 48-hour grace period for the durability system transition has now passed.

  • Any old save that was not loaded during that window will now have broken items that must be repaired using a Repair Bench.

If you missed the window, you can still fix your gear using the FixDurability Beta Branch:

  1. Right-click Dreadzone in your Steam Library

  2. Go to Properties > Betas

  3. Select FixDurability

  4. Let the update download, load your save, then quit the game

  5. Return to Properties > Betas and select None to get the latest version with your repaired items

Happy gaming, survivors!


The Dreadzone Team

