Hello survivors,
We’re pushing out a small update with a mix of bug fixes, balancing and tweaks.
🛠️ Patch Notes:
Fixed interface bug when interacting with the Furnace and Repair Bench
Balancing and tweaking to item repair costs
Repair cost is now more affected by current item durability
Fixed bug preventing Machete repairs
Improved deck collision and placement
Fixed minor bug with spike and arrow traps
Player’s turrets and mines will no longer damage their own structures
Improved Patrol Helicopter loot drops
Minor UI element improvements
Balancing and tweaking to loot tables
Increased drop chance for all Falcon-type weapons (LMG)
🧷 Important Note for Pre-Update Save Files
The 48-hour grace period for the durability system transition has now passed.
Any old save that was not loaded during that window will now have broken items that must be repaired using a Repair Bench.
If you missed the window, you can still fix your gear using the FixDurability Beta Branch:
Right-click Dreadzone in your Steam Library
Go to Properties > Betas
Select FixDurability
Let the update download, load your save, then quit the game
Return to Properties > Betas and select None to get the latest version with your repaired items
Happy gaming, survivors!
— The Dreadzone Team
Changed files in this update