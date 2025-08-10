Zone 3 is LIVE NOW - Time to Enter the Deadzone
Wield powerful synergies in 9 all-new missions, harness new psionic and plasma elements, and battle challenging new enemies and bosses in Zone 3! An original sound track, avatars and titles, databank stat tracker, voice chat, and more have also been added to enhance your experience.
Our Largest Ever Content Update
- Over 20 new enemies, with a huge range of abilities
- Two unique mini-bosses to survive and outsmart
- A special large-scale boss battle that is our toughest yet
- New synergy system with 40+ options to enhance your builds
- Two new elements to harness - psionic and plasma!
- New Zone 3 environment with a bio-organic feel
- Several new weapons - two exotic, one melee
- New story lines, lore logs, and much more
9 New Missions to Conquer
- Get Out of My Head
- Legion
- Killing Time
- Uniform Chaos III
- Spearhead
- Triggerline
- Harbinger
- The Long Haul
- Crossfire
Major Improvements in All Areas
- New original soundtrack for Zones 1, 2, and 3
- New avatar and title systems for player profile
- Six new perk families to spice up your build
- Voice chat for co-op and other improvements
- New audio localization in Chinese and Japanese
- Codex to track lifetime statistics (Databank)
- Lore log console and expanded glossary screen
- Achieved official verified status on Steam Deck
- Gamepad support for text chat, fabricator, weapon select
- Co-op join codes are now shorter and easier to use
- Various performance improvements and fixes
- Reticle customization and quality of life changes
Progression Changes
- Beating a story mission now unlocks the next Zone's story mission, and their own side missions
- Removed Tech Cost from Super Items to streamline this system
Fixes & Known Issues
- Fixed an issue where waypoints would always be stuck on the right side of the radar and the compass indicator was always stuck at the top
- Fixed a rare condition where bots could pretend they didn't see their target
- Fixed an issue where miniguns would not have the aiming movement debuff that normally gets applied when using ADS on a weapon. It will now be applied to a player whenever they are firing or spinning up the minigun
- Fixed some input delay issues happening with the Minigun and Plasma Cannon
- Fixed CEO Clone Minis from getting stuck in the "Intro" state
- Issue: Codex data was not tracked before, so statistics will start from today on. Our apologies!
Let Us Know Your FeedbackThis is a HUGE patch, so there will likely be some bugs to address and balance fixes to make. We're planning to keep a close eye on things, and to push out another update before the 1.0 launch tomorrow.
if you have feedback, definitely let us know in Discord - all thoughts are welcome!
Thank You for this Opportunity
This was one of our busiest ever months at the studio, but also one of the most fun! We spent a lot of time together writing code, playing Deadzone, making balance changes, creating new art and music, finding and fixing bugs, designing new systems, coming up with crazy names, telling bad jokes, and eating LOTS of pizza.
Everyone at our studio knows just how hard it is to create a game that can achieve this level of success, and we appreciate how rare and special this opportunity is. It's been so cool to see our whole team rise up to the moment, and we really hope that all the effort shows in this patch!
Thank you again for your support and this opportunity - it's what lets us keep doing what we love, which is making awesome games together. We hope you enjoy Zone 3 and the 1.0 launch, and good luck conquering the Deadzone!
- Prophecy Team
Helpful Links
- 1.0 Launch Info: Has more details about full 1.0 launch plans for August 11
- Troubleshooting: Check this out if you're experiencing crashes or performance issues
- Discord: Great for sharing feedback and getting help on issues, or just hanging out
- Reddit: Another nice place for the community to gather, and for more info
- QQ: Great spot for Chinese users to share feedback and get help, or hang out
