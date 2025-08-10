 Skip to content
10 August 2025 Build 19545972 Edited 10 August 2025 – 16:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
New Additions
1. New NPCs "P" and "ANNAs" have been added to the base.
2. New tokens "Planning Schedule" and "Focused Moment" have been added.

Adjustments
1. Reduced the damage of early - stage enemy units such as "R3 - Bulldozer" and "R4 - Detection Robot".
2. Adjusted the spawning timing of some enemy waves in the challenge rooms.
3. Increased the probability of the gashapon machine.
4. Optimized the performance of some special effects.
5. Optimized the performance of some UI.

Bug Fixes
1. Fixed the abnormal activation of some plugins caused by SL.
2. Fixed the abnormal values of the plugin "Change".
3. Fixed the abnormal effects of some plugins and weapon affixes.
4. Fixed the issue of missing translations for "English" and "Japanese".

Depot 2372331
