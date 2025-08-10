🛡️ Update V1.3.0 – Event Patch + New Support DLC Incoming!

Hey hunters!

After some long hours of fixing and polishing things, we're happy to announce that Update V1.3.0 is now live! Let's dive into what’s new and what’s coming soon.

🔥 New Event Dungeon – Now Available!

As promised, this update introduces a brand new mini-dungeon, accessible after you've defeated the first boss and unlocked the Rift Map. Once unlocked, you’ll be able to enter a mysterious cave filled with:

🐲 Stronger monsters for higher-level grinding

🪨 Mineable stone resources

🧊 A brand-new resource: Coldiron Ore (Tier 1)

These new materials are crucial — especially Coldiron Ore, which will be essential in the next content update. You'll need tons of it to upgrade and expand your base in the upcoming Outlands feature. More information about the Outlands will be revealed soon, so stay tuned!

💎 Introducing Our First Support DLC: Forge of Fortune

We’re also thrilled to announce our first-ever support DLC pack — launching within the next 3 days!

🛒 Dungeon Reborn: Forge of Fortune

💰 $4.99 — with a 20% launch discount for 7 days!

Reignite your journey with the Forge of Fortune DLC!

This premium support pack is designed for adventurers who want a helpful boost on their quest. Whether you're a new explorer or a veteran delving back into the depths, this pack gives you a powerful head start.

🎁 What’s Inside:

💰 10,000 Gold

🧴 Low Potion x35

🧠 Low SP Potion x35

💪 Attack Buff Item x10

🔮 Magic Buff Item x10

🛡️ Defense Buff Item x10

🌲 Wood T1 x85

🪓 Stone Ore T1 x85

❄️ NEW: Coldiron Ore T1 x65

🛡️ Full Vinewood Armor Set (Head, Body, Ring)

Note: This support pack is optional and not required to enjoy the full game experience.

Whether you're starting fresh or returning stronger, this bundle has your back!

🗨️ Community & Giveaway

That’s it for this update — but the adventure is far from over. Keep up the grind, and prepare for the Outlands update coming soon!

Also:

💬 Join our Discord!

We’ll be giving away 4 free Forge of Fortune DLC packs to celebrate the launch — don’t miss out!

As always, thank you for playing and supporting Dungeon Reborn.

Stay strong,

– PixelPulse Studio



