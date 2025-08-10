 Skip to content
10 August 2025 Build 19545921 Edited 10 August 2025 – 15:39:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Bug Fix: Statue monster summoning screen with no monster icon.
Bug Fix: Residents standing still and refusing to eat after taking shelter.
Bug Fix: Residents could potentially walk through walls to pick up items from the ground amidst a monster pile.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 1455911
