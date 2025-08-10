Bug Fix: Statue monster summoning screen with no monster icon.
Bug Fix: Residents standing still and refusing to eat after taking shelter.
Bug Fix: Residents could potentially walk through walls to pick up items from the ground amidst a monster pile.
Bug Fixes
